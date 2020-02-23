Demons lured me into defiling 6 boys – nabbed gay suspect.

Police in Anambra State says it has arrested one Emmanuel Bassey for allegedly having sex with six underaged boys.

The 38-year old suspect from Abi Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State resides at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka where he was arrested.

The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed disclosed that following a tip-off, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka arrested Bassey for having carnal knowledge with the six boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions, against the order of nature.

Police said the suspect has made confessional statements on the allegations, blaming his actions on demons.

According to the Anambra PPRO, “the scene of the crime was visited by Police detectives and the six victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

He said the Anambra Police Commissioner, John Abang has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation after which the suspect will be charged to Court for prosecution.