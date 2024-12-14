Delta PDP Leaders, Stakeholders Twerk for Oborevwori 

Leaders and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The motion for the vote of confidence was sequel to a motion moved by former member of the House of Representatives, Sunny Emeyese, during a meeting of all elected and appointed political office holders in Delta Central, at Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

The motion was seconded by former member representing Sapele Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Felix Anirah, and it was unanimously adopted.

The leaders chronicled the achievements of the governor in the last 18 months and vowed to work together with other leaders from Delta North and Delta South Senatorial districts to return the Governor for a second term in office, come 2027.

They urged party faithful in the district to remain united and dedicated to the ideals of the party and work towards victory for the governor and all the party’s candidates, come 2027.

The meeting was presided over by Delta Central PDP Chairman, Anthony Akpomiemie, Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Arthur Akpowowo, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Chief Emmanuel Ighomena, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Elegbete Moses Odibo, Prof Andrew Ekakitie, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Charles Oniyere, Chief Godwin Atuse and all other elected and appointed political office holders from Delta Central.

