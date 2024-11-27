Ned Nwoko Liar, Deceptive -Oborevwori 

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has publicly denounced Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, for allegedly spreading falsehoods about him.

A statement by his media aide, Ossai Ovie Success said during a courtesy visit by the Ndokwa Neku Union led by the President General Brigadier General Mike Ndubisi Rtd at the State Government House in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori revealed that Senator Nwoko has never engaged him in discussions regarding development projects in the state.

The Governor clarified that the only interaction he had with Senator Nwoko was when the latter requested appointments for some individuals, which were granted.

Governor Oborevwori expressed disappointment that Senator Nwoko has not initiated any empowerment programs for his constituents, unlike his colleagues.

Furthermore, Governor Oborevwori denied Senator Nwoko’s claim that he was asked to provide funding for the Opai step-down project, stating that no such discussion took place.

Governor Oborevwori urged Senator Nwoko to focus on fulfilling his mandate to the people of Delta North, rather than spreading falsehoods.

He also advised Senator Nwoko to brief his constituents on his achievements since assuming office.

