FRSC Launches “Operation Zero Tolerance” for Safer End-of-Year Travels

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed its entire workforce, 1,102 vehicles, and activated 16 traffic control camps and 23 help areas nationwide to ensure safe and smooth end-of-year travel, on Monday.

The initiative, Operation Zero Tolerance, runs from December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, covering key traffic corridors across Nigeria.

The Corps has mobilized 754 patrol vehicles, 143 ambulances, and 48 tow trucks while ensuring 24/7 traffic monitoring, crash response, and public enlightenment through National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM.

Enforcement efforts target speeding, overloading, dangerous driving, and vehicle deficiencies.

Commanding officers are directed to collaborate with security agencies, maintain mobile courts, and identify alternative routes to ease congestion.

Motorists are urged to download the FRSC app, utilize social media, or call toll-free emergency numbers (122, 08052997848) for assistance.

