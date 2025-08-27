Dangote Refinery Silent as Fuel Rollout Missed August 15 Fuel Distribution Kickoff

Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has remained silent for nearly two weeks after failing to meet its self-imposed August 15, 2025, deadline to kick off nationwide distribution of petrol and diesel.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day facility had unveiled plans in June to deploy 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks for fuel distribution, a scheme projected to cost N720 billion annually and save Nigerians an estimated N1.2 trillion in logistics expenses.

Despite receiving an initial batch of CNG trucks reportedly between 450 and 1,000 units the refinery has yet to commence deliveries, sparking confusion across the downstream sector.

Industry stakeholders remain divided. While the National Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN) praised the initiative, its president, Billy Gillis-Harry, warned it could fuel monopolistic practices without reducing pump prices. He pointed to Dangote’s cement model, where prices remain high despite similar interventions.

On the other hand, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) president, Abubakar Maigandi, expressed optimism, insisting that the plan could reduce logistics costs and lower fuel prices once it is operational.

Dangote Group has yet to explain the delay, and its spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, did not respond to inquiries.

As of Monday evening, petrol prices in Abuja hovered between N885 and N910 per litre, even as Brent crude traded at $68.47 per barrel.