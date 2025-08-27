spot_img
August 27, 2025 - 4:26 PM

Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment: I Take Full Responsibility— NRC Boss Apologises

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, has owned up to Tuesday’s Abuja-Kaduna train derailment, saying the buck stops with him.

Appearing on The Morning Brief on Channels Television, Opeifa declared:
“Beyond apologising to Nigeria, I want to say as the Managing Director and Chief Executive, I take full responsibility. In the case of safety, there is no indifference. Once it happens, the Chief Executive must take responsibility.”

He assured Nigerians that the mishap would not be swept under the carpet, stressing that safety remains paramount.

While describing the incident as “not expected, not prayed for, and should not be happening,” Opeifa vowed the NRC would intensify safety checks to prevent a recurrence.

He cited the recent shutdown of the Warri-Itakpe corridor for safety upgrades as proof of the corporation’s commitment to securing train operations.

The News Chronicle reports that the derailment occurred on Tuesday morning, shortly after the train left Abuja for Kaduna at around 11 a.m., sending passengers scrambling in panic.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

