Turning Nigeria’s Culture and Tourism into money-spinner

Nigeria is blessed! But what are we doing with the divine blessing? Harnessing it to prosper us or frittering it away? I am a culture enthusiast and have been involved in research and advocacy for decades on how to promote and explore our arts and crafts, music, dance, films, sculpture, dress, monuments, food, festivals, waterfalls, groves, rocks, and artefacts into money spinner both for government and people in the communities. Udiroko festival just held last weekend in Ado Ekiti, Osun Osogbo Festival was also held earlier this month, how are the federal, state and local governments partnering to gain maximally from these events.

As a culture ambassador, I make it a point of duty to dress in indigenous, Made in Nigeria attires. I have a collection of caps numbering 55 from different cultures in Nigeria. I have been to several tourist sites across Nigeria. Some of them include the Shere Hills, Jos, Olumo Rocks, Abeokuta, Zuma Rock, Abuja, Ikogosi Warm and Cold Spring in Ekiti State, and Obudu Cattle Ranch in the Cross River State. I have also visited Yankari Game Reserve. I have been to Jos, Benin and Ife Museums. the War Museum in Umuahia and the Calabar Museum. For fuller details about my tourist visits, I recommend you read my February 7, 2024 article on this page titled “Memorable visit to Centre for Yoruba Culture and History”.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy was created on October 23, 2024 after a merger between the defunct Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy and Federal Ministry of Tourism by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Information gleaned from the website of the ministry says “Arts and Crafts are symbols of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. Nigerian arts and crafts have a rich history and evolution, dating back thousands of years. These art forms are deeply rooted in the culture and beliefs of the Nigerian people and have played an essential role in preserving their cultural heritage. Nigerian arts and crafts include brass and bronze works, ivory carving, glass and metal works, weaving, pottery, calabash, tie and dye etc.”

The history of Nigerian tribal arts and crafts can be traced back to the Nok civilization, which flourished between 500 BC and 200 AD. The Nok people were certainly skilled in pottery, and their terracotta sculptures are some of Africa’s oldest surviving art pieces. In addition, the Nok art style is characterized by the representation of human figures and animals. The most famous Nigerian and crafts are Yoruba beadwork, Igbo masks, and Benin bronze sculptures. Moreover, these forms of art reflect the history and cultural heritage of each tribe. The Nigerian Film Industry, as acknowledged by UNESCO, is the fastest-growing Film Industry in the world. The sub-sector is a vibrant, dynamic and thriving element of the Creative Industry that has become a significant cultural and economic force in Africa and has gained international recognition for its unique storytelling and production quality. The Nigerian Film Industry, otherwise known as Nollywood, is the second largest Film Industry in the world in terms of output, producing over Two Thousand Five Hundred (2,500) films annually. This is according to the Ministry of Creative Economy’s website.

Nigeria’s music industry dates back centuries. It forms part of our storytelling. There are folklore songs I learnt from my grannies as a child. Oral history has helped to preserve such songs. Songs such as Olurombi jeje ewure…; Ogun Adubi se oju re ja…; Moremi Ajasoro, etcetera are folklore songs we learn and sing growing up. Did you know that Nigeria gifted the world Afro beats as pioneered by Fela Anikulapo Kuti as well as other genre of music such as Juju, Fuji, Awurebe, Dadakuwada, Adamo, Apala, and Highlife music reportedly co-created with Ghana. Have you seen the Atilogwu Dance from Enugu or the Obitun Dance from Ondo Town? Look at the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode which is now being replicated in many Yoruba towns and villages. Have you witnessed the New Yam festivals in Igbo communities?

Daily Trust newspaper of September 2, 2024 quoted the immediate past Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John as saying that Nigeria boasted 1,091 tourist sites across 36 states and the FCT, many of which were undergoing revitalisation, noting that the notable sites included Obudu Cattle Ranch, Ogbunike Cave, Osun-Osogbo Grove, Kajuru Castle and Yankari Game Reserve, which were improving in terms of historic architecture, wildlife conservation and ecotourism efforts. Wow! Over a thousand tourism sites, that’s massive!

There are two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Nigeria and I haven’t been to either of them. The Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Osun State, Nigeria. It is a sacred forest with significant cultural and religious importance in the Yoruba tradition. The grove is dedicated to the goddess Osun, who is believed to be the deity of fertility, healing, and prosperity. The site features a stunning combination of dense forest, meandering streams, and sacred sculptures, including shrines, sanctuaries, and sculptures that depict Yoruba deities and mythical figures. The Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove is a place of worship and pilgrimage and serves as a living testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people. The second one is the Sukur Cultural Landscape. Said to be an exceptional cultural landscape that showcases the traditional and architectural practices of the Sukur people. Nestled on the Mandara Mountains, the landscape features terraced fields, a fortified settlement, and a palace complex.

I quite appreciate the fact that the FMACCE is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and the creative industries and that the Ministry’s initiatives span capacity building, infrastructure development, cultural heritage preservation, intellectual property protection, and the integration of technology in culture. Kudos on the Creative Economy Development Fund initiative of the ministry. However, the ministry should ensure that the ten agencies under it are well-resourced to play their role responsibly and optimally. The agencies are: The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority; National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; National Troupe of Nigeria; Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, and National Council for Arts and Culture. Others include, National Theatre, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, National Film and Video Censors Board, National Gallery of Arts and National Institute for Cultural Orientation.

Aside from synergy among the three tiers of government for promotion of culture and tourism, there is need to incentivize the private sector to also invest in this sector. The value chain is limitless in terms of job opportunities, boosting of local economy, taxes and revenue accruable to government. However, there should be tightening of security around and within these tourist sites. Safety of tourists cannot be taken for granted. It is imperative to have an integrated transportation system in place to facilitate the movement of visitors. The aforementioned as well as secured accommodation and cuisines at a pocket friendly prices will make many foreigners to see Nigeria as a global tourist destination.

