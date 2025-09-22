spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 22, 2025 - 11:21 AM

Cybercrime: Natasha’s Trial Over Akpabio, Bello Begins Today

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Cybercrime Case Against Akpabio, Bello: Senator Natasha’s Trial Opens Today

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, will today, Monday, September 22, 2025, face trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is coordinating the case, which involves six criminal charges.

Natasha, who was suspended from the Senate six months ago for allegedly breaching the chamber’s rules, was first arraigned on June 30, 2025. She pleaded not guilty at the time.

The case will be heard by Justice Mohammed Umar, with the Director of Public Prosecution, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, leading the Federal Government’s legal team. Her defence will be led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Roland Otaru.

The charges stem from a petition Akpabio submitted to the Inspector General of Police, accusing Natasha of damaging his reputation.

She was alleged to have claimed during a public event in Ihima, Kogi State, on April 4, 2025, and later in a TV interview, that Akpabio directed Bello to have her assassinated.

Prosecutors say her comments, made electronically, were false and intended to incite the public, endanger lives, and disrupt public order.

After her arraignment in June, the court granted Natasha bail on self-recognition. Justice Umar then fixed September 22, 2025, for the start of the trial.

Previous article
COOU and the Path to Autonomy: What the Next Anambra Government Must Do‎
Next article
Speculations Grow on Successor as INEC Chairman Yakubu Nears Exit
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigeria-China Trade Value Surges to $15.48 Billion in Seven Months

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Between January and July, bilateral trade between Nigeria and...

Fubara: Is Half-bread Better Than None?

Bola Bolawole Bola Bolawole -
“Last Thursday was a day of missed feelings for...

We Are Finished— Obi Tears Into Remi Tinubu’s Library Birthday Plea

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned...

Urging Politicians’ Media Aides To Always Write Rightly And Rightly Write

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
Words are never neutral. They can soothe or sting,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigeria-China Trade Value Surges to $15.48 Billion in Seven Months

Business 0
Between January and July, bilateral trade between Nigeria and...

Fubara: Is Half-bread Better Than None?

Opinions 0
“Last Thursday was a day of missed feelings for...

We Are Finished— Obi Tears Into Remi Tinubu’s Library Birthday Plea

Politics 0
Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x