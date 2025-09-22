Cybercrime: Natasha’s Trial Over Akpabio, Bello Begins Today

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, will today, Monday, September 22, 2025, face trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is coordinating the case, which involves six criminal charges.

Natasha, who was suspended from the Senate six months ago for allegedly breaching the chamber’s rules, was first arraigned on June 30, 2025. She pleaded not guilty at the time.

The case will be heard by Justice Mohammed Umar, with the Director of Public Prosecution, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, leading the Federal Government’s legal team. Her defence will be led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Roland Otaru.

The charges stem from a petition Akpabio submitted to the Inspector General of Police, accusing Natasha of damaging his reputation.

She was alleged to have claimed during a public event in Ihima, Kogi State, on April 4, 2025, and later in a TV interview, that Akpabio directed Bello to have her assassinated.

Prosecutors say her comments, made electronically, were false and intended to incite the public, endanger lives, and disrupt public order.

After her arraignment in June, the court granted Natasha bail on self-recognition. Justice Umar then fixed September 22, 2025, for the start of the trial.