COOU and the Path to Autonomy: What the Next Anambra Government Must Do‎

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) is more than a campus—it’s a hub of knowledge, innovation, and hope for Anambra State. From agriculture to healthcare, engineering, and technology, COOU equips students with skills that can drive regional growth. Yet, despite promises under Governor Soludo, the university has faced chronic funding and execution gaps.

Between 2023 and 2024, Anambra’s budget grew from ₦260 billion to over ₦410 billion. COOU’s 2024 allocation was ₦2.22 billion, but by year-end, only ₦400 million—less than 20%—was released. Key projects like libraries, faculty buildings, and campus fencing remained at 0% execution, leaving students and staff with outdated resources and limited facilities.

The story behind the numbers: Igbariam campus: ₦1.087 billion approved, 0% released.

Uli campus: ₦1.134 billion approved, 0% released.

Teaching hospital: budget discrepancies suggest funds went mostly to recurrent costs, not capital projects.

Meanwhile, the 2025 budget jumps to ₦607 billion, with education getting a 101% boost over 2024. But early indicators show that gaps persist: much of tertiary funding focuses on salaries rather than infrastructure, and quarterly releases are still inconsistent.

The human impact is real. Imagine a library budgeted at ₦100 million that never saw a kobo. Students struggle with outdated textbooks, faculty have inadequate labs, and research stalls. Departments risk losing accreditation. Innovation suffers. Dreams are delayed.

What the next government must do:

1. Fund COOU Adequately: Allocate at least 10–15% of projected IGR (≈₦6.2–9.3 billion) and ensure quarterly releases are timely.

2. Transparency: Publish quarterly cash-release and project execution reports, with audits by independent bodies.

3. Invest in Infrastructure & Research: Complete stalled projects and align new spending with state priorities like agriculture, healthcare, energy, and technology.

4. Support Students & Faculty: Expand scholarships, research grants, and professional development programs to retain talent and prevent brain drain.

5. Phased Autonomy: Gradually grant financial and administrative independence, empower the governing council, and diversify revenue through alumni funds, commercial ventures, and international collaborations.

With strategic reforms, COOU can evolve into a fully autonomous, self-sustaining university that fuels Anambra’s growth. Education is not just a line in the budget; it is the foundation of development. The next government has a chance to close these gaps and turn COOU into a beacon of innovation and opportunity—if it acts decisively today.