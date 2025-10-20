Cristiano Ronaldo Mute in Manchester United WhatsApp Group for Fear of Rio Ferdinand’s ‘Journalist’ Tag

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly chosen to stay silent in a WhatsApp group chat with former Manchester United teammates — all because of Rio Ferdinand.

The Portuguese superstar, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, allegedly avoids saying much in the group, fearing that Ferdinand, now a football pundit, might turn their private conversations into public headlines.

Through Ferdinand himself, who humorously stated Ronaldo now jokingly calls him a “journalist,” the revelation came. Having hung up his boots, the ex-England defender has created a robust media career, frequently appearing as a football pundit in addition to operating his own company. my own YouTube series, Rio Ferdinand Presents.

Originally signing with Manchester United in 2003, one of their most legendary players, Ronaldo ascended to worldwide prominence under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Three Premier League championships, a Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup—also earning his first Ballon d’Or—were gathered over his six-year run.

High expectations were generated by his 2021 return to Old Trafford, but things quickly deteriorated into a mutual contract termination in November 2022.

Notwithstanding the turbulent conclusion to his second spell, Ronaldo still gets along with many former United players, including Ferdinand.

Though insiders say Ronaldo often reads messages without responding—wary of Ferdinand’s media presence—they keep in touch via a WhatsApp group for former Red Devils.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo remains deeply driven by his love for football. In a past conversation with Ferdinand on his YouTube show, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that his passion and addiction to scoring goals keep him going even at 40. He described football as more than just a profession — calling it an unending source of excitement and energy.

Currently, Ronaldo’s form in Saudi Arabia continues to defy age. He has netted six goals across competitions this season and recently broke another record in Portugal’s World Cup qualifying campaign, surpassing Carlos Ruiz’s tally to become the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers. With 948 career goals to date, the veteran striker is inching closer to his ultimate goal — hitting the 1,000-goal milestone before retiring.