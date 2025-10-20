spot_img
October 20, 2025

Soludo Leads 10,000 on Massive Healthy Living Walk Across Anambra

News
By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Soludo Leads 10,000 on Massive Healthy Living Walk Across Anambra

Over 10,000 residents of Anambra State, over the weekend, trooped out for the healthy living walk across parts of the state, as part of efforts to promote physical fitness and prevent lifestyle-related diseases across the state.

The fitness campaign, held under the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, attracted participants, including government officials, health workers, students, and residents.

In Awka, Anambra State capital, the exercise was led by the wife of the State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, and kicked off from Aroma Junction and moved through major streets before ending at the Awka Township Stadium.

Similar walks took place simultaneously across all 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaking after the exercise, the Anambra first lady emphasised the importance of regular exercise in preventing non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Health is the greatest wealth, and a healthy body is the foundation of a productive life. We must cultivate simple daily habits like walking, stretching, and eating right to prevent avoidable illnesses,” she said.

She explained that the wellness walk was part of an ongoing campaign to encourage residents to prioritise preventive healthcare rather than waiting until illness sets in.

Participants at the event also benefited from health talks delivered by medical professionals, as well as aerobics and wellness demonstrations.

Dr. Soludo reaffirmed her commitment to advancing public health in Anambra State through consistent advocacy on fitness, nutrition, hygiene and mental wellness.

She urged citizens to take responsibility for their health, stressing that prevention remains cheaper and safer than cure.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
