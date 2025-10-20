spot_img
The Most Useless in the World, They Behave Like Bandits— Adeyanju Slams Police for Using Live Bullets on Protesters

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Prayers Can’t Fix Nigeria — Deji Adeyanju Sparks Fiery Reactions Online
Deji Adeyanju

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has slammed the Nigeria Police Force for its handling of the pro-Nnamdi Kanu protest in Abuja.

 

In a fiery post on his Facebook page, Adeyanju described the police as “the most useless organization in the entire world,” accusing them of acting like “criminals and bandits.”

 

He condemned the alleged use of live ammunition on peaceful demonstrators, saying, “Why use live ammunition on peaceful protesters?”

 

Meanwhile, the #FreeNnamdiKanu demonstration, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, has heightened tension across the nation’s capital.

