Create Five New States for Regional Balance -CNPP Urges NASS

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the National Assembly to take immediate action to create five new states in Nigeria.

According to CNPP, this move would correct regional imbalances in the country’s six geopolitical zones, ensuring equity, fairness, and justice in resource distribution and opportunities.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, CNPP emphasised that democracy thrives on justice, fairness, and equitable resource distribution.

The group proposed that each geopolitical zone should have seven states, highlighting that the North Central and North West already meet this criterion, while the South East lags with only five states.

“The CNPP proposes that each of the six geopolitical zones should have seven states each, based on economic viability and other relevant factors for the new states to be created.

“Specifically, the North Central and North West zones already have seven states, while the rest of the zones have six states each, except the South East region with only five states.

“There is the need to create one additional state each for the South West, North East, and South-South zones and two additional states should be created in the South East zone.

“Once this is achieved, the National Assembly can consider creating additional states in each of the six geopolitical zones.

“The CNPP believes that this is a necessary step towards ensuring that every region in Nigeria has an equal opportunity to develop and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation.

“We urge the National Assembly to take this matter seriously and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.

Reaffirming its commitment to good governance, transparency, and democracy, CNPP vowed to continue advocating for policies that protect and promote the rights of all Nigerians.

