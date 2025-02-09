Life Is a Hotel: You Check In with Nothing and Check Out the Same Way

Yesterday, in my usual routine of reading and educating myself, I stumbled upon a treasure trove of wisdom—words from the legendary Bongos Ikwue at 81. It was a revelation, a voice of clarity in a generation drowning in noise.

Bongos Ikwue, born in Otukpo, Benue State, is not just a Nigerian musical icon; he is a philosopher in his own right. With timeless songs like Mariana, Still Searching, What’s Gonna Be, Gonna Be, and Tell My Girl, his music has carried profound life lessons for decades. But beyond his melodies, his words in a March 2020 interview struck me deeply.

> “There is so much that we don’t understand, yet we falsely believe we know too much. That is why human beings are arrogant over nothing. For instance, your driver is standing in front of you with his hands in his pockets, and you are angry because he has his hands in his pockets. You forget that his hands and the pockets belong to him. If you are not arrogant, you will be quiet because that is his right.”

This simple analogy is a mirror reflecting the arrogance in human nature. How often do we get upset over things that do not concern us? Some people act as if they own others, dictating behavior in matters that should not even bother them.

Why should a boss be offended because his driver put his hands in his own pockets? That’s what unchecked pride does—it creates unnecessary tension and entitlement.

Bongos Ikwue reminds us of one simple truth:

> Pride is destructive. Humility is key.

Where Are the Elders?

There was a time when elders spoke, and the young listened. Society had a moral compass. There was guidance, correction, and discipline. Today, there is a conspiracy of silence—elders are either weary, ignored, or have simply given up.

And what has been the result?

A generation obsessed with self, possessions, and titles, forgetting that life itself is fleeting. We have young men who no longer respect the process, young women who confuse value with vanity, and a society that rewards arrogance while humility is seen as weakness.

Bongos Ikwue’s words should be a wake-up call. Wealth, power, and influence mean nothing in the end. The cars, the houses, the bank accounts—none of it will follow us to the grave.

What Fans Are Saying

Many who have heard these words of wisdom couldn’t help but reflect deeply:

> “Oh yeah, material things outlive humans, yet we believe we are in control. God bless you for this gospel truth.”

> “That makes sense, especially when you think about how temporary everything is.”

> “The one I like most is the driver comparison. Some people just think because you work for them, they should be worshipped.”

> “The great Bongos Ikwue, my Nigerian Jim Reeves! Your words are a reflection of wisdom and humility. May they inspire the proud to embrace humility.”

> “Better talk, my legend! If people of the world had this mindset, life would be so easy to live in.”

> “Empty we came, empty we shall go. But humility, as you said, is endless before the throne of grace.”

This write-up completely sums up the vanity of life. We chase after riches, power, and validation—only to realize that life is a hotel. You check in with nothing, and you check out the same way.

So, why all the arrogance?

Perhaps it’s time to pause, reflect, and embrace the wisdom of those who have walked this path before us.

Because, as Bongos Ikwue rightly sang:

> “What’s gonna be, gonna be… there’s nothing you can do about it.”

But there is something we can do—learn, listen, and live wisely.

Thomas Danjuma Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296.

