Argentina’s ‘River of Blood’: The Truth Behind the Shocking Pollution in Sarandí Stream

Like a scene from the ancient plague that rocked the River Nile in Bible times, the Sarandí Stream in Argentina has turned a shocking shade of blood red, leaving residents alarmed and authorities scrambling for answers.

The canal, which flows into the Río de la Plata, mysteriously changed color on Thursday, February 6, accompanied by a strong, pungent odor that woke up locals in Avellaneda, a suburb 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

“It looked like a river covered in blood. It’s horrible,” said Maria Ducomls, a longtime resident, in an interview with AFP.

“The smell woke us up. In the daytime, when we looked at this side of the river, it was completely red, all stained.”

Factories in the Spotlight

Local residents were quick to point fingers at leather and textile factories operating near the river. They accused them of dumping industrial waste into the stream.

“We have seen the river in other colors—bluish, greenish, pink, purplish—with grease on top that looks like oil,” Ducomls added.

“Other times it was yellow, with an acidic smell that makes us sick even in the throat.”

Another resident, Silvia, told the BBC that the pollution was nothing new.

“We always knew the factories were doing this, but seeing it turn red like this? It’s terrifying.”

Government Response & Investigation

Officials from the Buenos Aires Environment Ministry have collected water samples to identify the substance responsible for the transformation.

Authorities suspect aniline, a toxic chemical used in dyes and medicines, may have been released into the waterway.

“We are conducting tests to determine whether the coloration is caused by an organic dye or another industrial substance,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday, February 7.

Environmental activists warn that this could have severe consequences, as the Sarandí Stream flows directly into the Plate River, a crucial water source for communities in Argentina and Uruguay.

A History of Pollution

The Sarandí Stream which has now become the ‘river of blood’ has long suffered from contamination, with reports of chemical discharges, oil slicks, and foul odors.

Despite repeated complaints, little action has been taken against the industries operating in the area.

“It’s terrible. You don’t have to be an inspector to see how much pollution the poor Sarandí River suffers from,” Ducomls lamented.

Residents remain on edge, As the investigation ongoes.

