CPC Bloc Not Fully Behind You for 2027 -Babachir Lawal Warns Tinubu

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to be misled by recent endorsements from former governors of Nasarawa and Katsina States, Tanko Al-Makura and Aminu Bello Masari, along with some members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In an interview with Newsmen on Saturday, Lawal said many CPC members and northern political stakeholders do not support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. Instead, he said they are backing a growing coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, a founding member of the CPC and a long-time ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that he remains fully committed to the values the party stood for.

“I consider myself one of the original members of CPC, even before it was officially registered. I was with Buhari in APP, ANPP, and CPC. I know what the party stands for,” he said.

He confirmed his involvement in efforts to form a new political party to challenge the APC ahead of the next presidential election.

“I am 100% committed to forming a party to take on the APC. I attend all the meetings and hold a key position in the group,” Lawal added.

There has been speculation that the CPC bloc may leave the APC and join forces with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or a new coalition. These rumours gained strength after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai reportedly got Buhari’s blessing to leave the APC.

Tensions rose further when PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with Buhari and other opposition leaders in Kaduna to discuss the coalition.

Despite this, Al-Makura, Masari, and 21 other CPC leaders publicly declared their support for Tinubu, dismissing the rumours of defection as “misleading, baseless, and mischievous.”

Lawal, however, dismissed their endorsement, warning Tinubu not to be fooled.

“The real CPC leaders know this movement is about the common people the poor and we are committed to defending their interests, just as Buhari did,” Lawal said.

He warned that 2027 could be difficult for Tinubu due to rising poverty and hunger in the country. He argued that many Nigerians are now disillusioned with the current government.

“Not everyone can bear hunger. Some people joined CPC for personal gain, not because they believed in its values. These people won’t stick around when things get tough,” he said.

Lawal criticised some APC and CPC members for caring only about power and political appointments, not the well-being of Nigerians.

“Some of us believe in standing up against injustice, tribalism, and religious intolerance. Those who came just for benefits are free to go. After all, Tinubu is expected to reshuffle his cabinet, and many are eyeing positions,” he said.

“We just laugh when we see the kinds of people making noise. We know who they are. It’s sad that some people will go to such lengths for political gain,” Lawal concluded.