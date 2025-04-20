Borno Governor Zulum’s Critic, Ahmad Adumi Faces Arrest as Police Target Dissent

Operatives of the Maiduguri Police Crack Squad, also known as “Crack” or “SARS,” from the Borno State Police Command, are reportedly searching for a social critic, Ahmed Mohammed Adumi, after he publicly criticized some state government officials.

Adumi, who lives at No. 24 Damasak Street in the Kumshe area of Maiduguri, raised the alarm on social media, claiming he received information that officers from the unit were planning to arrest him.

“I was just informed that some officers from the Maiduguri Police Crack Squad are allegedly planning to arrest me because I openly and lawfully criticized some government officials in Maiduguri,” Adumi posted.

“If this is true, then my freedom is under threat. No citizen should be targeted for exercising their right to free speech. I urge the public to take note and be aware,” he added.

A source close to the matter told Newsmen that the Borno State Government is now using the Crack unit which was originally created to fight Boko Haram, armed robbery, and banditry to go after critics and opposition voices.

“The SARS unit, known locally as Crack, was meant to fight terrorism and crime. But now, the state government is using it to arrest anyone who speaks out against them,” the source said.

The source also mentioned that a Crack officer, nicknamed “Small,” contacted Adumi’s brother to ask for his whereabouts, suggesting a desperate attempt to track him down.

This development has sparked serious concerns among residents and rights activists, who say civil liberties in Borno State are under threat as the government becomes more intolerant of dissent.

When contacted, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, said, “I will get back to you please,” and did not respond to further questions as of the time this report was filed.