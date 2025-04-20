Nigeria Braces for Another Flood Crisis as Government Inaction Raises Alarms

As the rainy season approaches, anxiety is growing across Nigeria due to the increasing threat of severe flooding. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued early warnings, alerting that more than 30 states are likely to experience significant flooding this year.

This warning comes on the heels of devastating floods in past years, especially the tragic events in Maiduguri, Borno State, where over a million people were affected.

Many residents lost their homes, livelihoods, and, sadly, even their lives. Unfortunately, despite the magnitude of the previous disasters, not much has changed to prevent a repeat.

The damage caused by last year’s floods is still fresh in the memories of countless Nigerians. Streets in major towns and cities were submerged, homes were swept away by powerful currents, and vast farmlands were completely destroyed. In the aftermath, thousands of families were left homeless and hopeless.

Maiduguri stood out as one of the worst-hit areas, where entire communities were displaced and forced to live in extremely difficult conditions. Despite all of this, most state governments have failed to put proper preventive measures in place, leaving citizens vulnerable once again.

NiMET’s latest warning is a clear indication of a recurring failure by both the federal and state governments. According to environmental experts, the impact of flooding could be drastically reduced if there were proper drainage systems and effective urban planning that takes changing climate patterns into account.

However, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Poor infrastructure, disorganized urban development, and negligence from those in positions of power continue to put millions of Nigerians at risk.

Now more than ever, urgent and concrete action is needed. The government at all levels must act quickly and responsibly to prevent another avoidable disaster. Practical steps must be taken immediately before the heavy rains begin.

These include clearing blocked drainages and waterways, building functional and durable drainage systems, creating water channels in flood-prone areas, educating the public on how to prepare for floods, relocating people living in areas that are at high risk, and strictly enforcing town planning laws.

There is no longer any justification for the loss of lives and property caused by floods. These disasters are not entirely natural they are made worse by human failure and poor governance.

With climate change now affecting global weather patterns more than ever, the reality is that floods will only become more frequent and more dangerous if nothing is done.

Citizens across the country are pleading with both federal and state governments to treat flooding as a national emergency.

The catastrophe in Maiduguri should be a loud wake up call for all leaders. Waiting for another round of destruction before acting would be an unforgivable mistake.

The time to act is now. Taking immediate and serious measures could save millions of lives and prevent yet another humanitarian crisis.