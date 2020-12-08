COVID-19 vaccination begins in UK

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Tuesday confirmed that the United Kingdom has commenced vaccination against COVID-19.

Britain is the first country in the world to grant emergency use of the vaccine.

The vaccine was produced by United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

“Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin”, Johnson tweeted.

The leader praised the National Health Service (NHS) and all the scientists who worked on the research.

He also thanked everyone that have followed the rules to protect others.

“We will beat this together”, the Prime Minister assured.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 390 new coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country. The NCDC made this known on its Twitter page.

The agency recorded an additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,181

It said that the new infections have brought the total number of cases in the country to 69,645.

The public health agency stated that the new infections spread across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC, FCT and Gombe States recorded the highest number of cases on Monday with 89 new infections each.

“Kaduna State recorded 62 new cases, while Lagos State recorded 35 new cases.

“Others were- Kwara (15), Borno (13), Nasarawa (10), Rivers (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (8), Osun (7), Bayelsa (7), Kano (7), Edo (6), Taraba (6), Ekiti (5), Katsina (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (3), and Sokoto (1),” it said.

The NCDC noted that till date, 69,645 cases have been confirmed, 64,947 cases have been discharged and 1,181 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.