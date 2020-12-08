Argentine senator wants Maradona’s image on country’s currency

Argentine senator Norma Durango made a proposal to the congress of the nation on Monday to put the image Diego Maradona and his “Hand of God” on Argentine currency.

The senator wants both image to be on a 1,000 peso note; the note is worth around $12.27, and that it should feature Maradona’s face on one side and his famous “hand of God goal”on the other.

Maradona registered himself in the hearts of Argentine citizens after helping the country win the 1986 world cup and also his massive display which knocked out England in the quarter finals of the tournament, where he got the ‘hand of God’ goal.

Durango said: “The idea is not just to recognize our most important idol but also to think of the economic question. “We feel that when tourists come here they will want to take a ‘Maradona’ away with them.”

“The idea is to recognize Maradona, for good and for bad, who is the best known Argentine in the world,” Durango said. “I feel the project has got a great response even though some people don’t agree with it.”

According to reports, the final decision would be made by lawmakers, who will look into the proposal next year.