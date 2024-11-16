Court Sacks MC Oluomo as NURTW President

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has sacked Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the legally recognised President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The Court also affirmed the judgement of the National Industrial Court delivered on March 11, 2024, in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023, which declared Baruwa as NURTW president.

During a press briefing on Friday, Nov. 15, Tajudeen Baruwa, had kicked against the inauguration of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo as the new President of the union.

Baruwa said that MC Oluomo’s inauguration was not only ridiculous, but also an affront on the judiciary as it violated the March 11 and November 8 judgments of the National Industrial Court and Court of Appeal, which restrained the Yasin-led faction from meddling in the affairs of the union and the day to day administration of Baruwa-led National Executives of NURTW.

He said NURTW is a creation of the law with an approved constitution that stipulates the guidelines for elections into offices.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police and Attorney General of the Federation to intervene to ensure the enforcement of the Appeal Court judgement in the interest of peace, order and tranquillity, and the rule of law.

The court sided with Baruwa and held that the appeal filed by Alh. Najeem Usman Yasin, Alh. Tajudeen Agbede and others challenging the decision of the Industrial Court that recognised Baruwa as President lacked merit and therefore dismissed it.

The three-member panel of Justices, Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi, consequently declared Baruwa as the legally elected President of the union.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of N100,000 against the Appellants who are loyalists of MC Oluomo in favour of the Respondents.

