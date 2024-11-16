In the New Year, the Economy Will Grow in Leaps and Bounds- Shittima

Vice president Kashim Shittima has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation.

Speaking at a One-Day Retreat For Presidential Aides and Heads Of Units in his office, Shittima who stated that the present administration is committed to passing unto the younger generation a united and progressive country, emphasized further;

“Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day.”

While maintaining that the Nigeria’s economy is on an upward trajectory, the Vice President expressed confidence that in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds.

