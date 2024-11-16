Sunday Synopsis: : A Call to Eternal Vigilance

33rd Sunday of the Year, B – November 17, 2024.

Readings: Daniel 12:1-3; Ps 15:5,8-11; Hebrews 10:11-14,18; Gospel – Mark 13:24-32.

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading recounts the vision of Daniel about eschatological realities. In the second reading, the writer of the letter to the Hebrews reveals that unlike other priests who offer sacrifices daily… In the Gospel, Jesus reveals the things that would happen at the end of time – How the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth. As we struggle on this pilgrim journey, we pray that the Holy Spirit guides our steps in time and space to embrace eternal vigilance towards fulfilling the demands of the kingdom.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, as we approach the end of the Church’s liturgical calendar, we are reminded about three eschatological – death, judgment, heaven and hell. As we await Christ the King Celebration, the Church draws our attention to where we would spend eternity. From the vision of Daniel in the first reading to the assertion of Jesus in the gospel, that no one knows the day or the hour when the Son of Man would return, we are left with opportunities to reflect on our Christian calling.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Daniel 12:1-3) recounts the vision of Daniel about eschatological realities. Daniel reveals that at the judgment, “those who lie sleeping in the dust of the earth …will awake, some to everlasting life, some to shame and everlasting disgrace.” Accordingly, he disclosed that after judgment “the learned will shine as brightly as the vault of heaven, and those who have instructed many in virtue, as bright as stars for all eternity.”

In the second reading (Hebrews 10:11-14,18), the writer of the letter to the Hebrews reveals that unlike other priests who offer sacrifices daily, Christ has offered one single sacrifice and taken his place in heaven forever. The epistle disposes the faithful to the reality of being reunited with Christ the High Priest in the heavenly sanctuary where he ministers forever.

In the Gospel (Mark 13:24-32), Jesus reveals the things that would happen at the end of time. How the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth. He also assures that heaven and earth will fade but his words will not pass away. As to when these things would take place, he, said, “Nobody knows it, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son; no one but the Father.”

The Four Last Things

The Catholic Church teaches that there are four last things – death, judgment, heaven and hell.

Death: Death is the separation of the body from the spirit. It is a reality that mortals fear given the uncertainty of the world beyond. However, the Christian faith teaches that “death is the golden key that unlocks the golden palace” noting that “at death, life is changed not ended.” This is because of the sure hope in the resurrection. Judgment: As espoused in the Holy Scriptures (Cf. Matthew 25:35-40) the final judgment would be based on the law of charity – That is why human beings would be separated like sheep from goats. The virtuous will go with the angles into life everlasting while sinners, to final damnation. Heaven: Drawing lessons from the raising of Lazarus (Jn.11:1-44), the resurrection of Christ and the promise of paradise to the good thief (Lk.23:43), heaven is the beatific vision which every Christian looks forward to. It is the eternal festival which “those who have been washed by the blood of the lamb and by the words of their testimony” (Rev. 12:11) enjoy the rich food prepared on the Holy Mountain of the Lord (Is. 25:6). Heaven is a place where God would reunite everything to himself while rewarding the elect with the gift of eternal life. Hell:In Christian tradition, hell is the place of eternal punishment for those who rejected the love of God and turned their backs on his mercies. It is a place of eternal torment where the unrighteousness suffers forever. The story of the rich man and Lazarus confirms this teaching. This brings us to the teaching on particular and general judgment.

Particular and General Judgment

Our liturgy points to the reality of Particular and General Judgment. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC. Nos. 1020-1041) explains what the Church calls particular and general judgment. It also teaches that immediately you die; judgment takes place as in the case of the thief on the cross. However, there would be General Judgment at the end of time when God would come in glory with his angles to judge the living and the dead.

At that time, the dead would rise, the angles will blow the trumpet, and human beings would be separated as a shepherd separates sheep from goats (Matthew 25:31-46). That is what we profess every Sunday when we say or sing the creed: “He will come in glory to judge the living and the dead…and I look forward to the resurrection of dead and the life of the world to come. Amen.”

Pastoral Lessons

Hope in the Resurrection:The statement of first reading that “those who lie sleeping in the dust of the earth many will awake, some to everlasting life,” urges Christians to hope in “the resurrection of the body and the life of the world to come.” Aspire to Reunite with Christ:The second reading disposes the faithful to reunite with Christ the High Priest in the heavenly sanctuary where they shall “see him as he really is.” Act like Angels:The revelation in the gospel that the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth invites us to act like angels by helping others in the acts of kindness and generosity. Trust in God’s Promises: Jesus’ assurances that heaven and earth will pass away but his words will not pass away assures that we have a dependable God who encourages us to always trust in his promises. Be on Red Alert: The startling revelation thatno one knows when the Son of man would return, the teaching about the four last things and particular and general judgement reminds us to be on red alert so that Christ does not come to us like a thief in the night.

Summary Lines

The first reading recounts the vision of Daniel about eschatological realities. In the second reading, the writer of the letter to the Hebrews reveals that unlike other priests who offer sacrifices daily… Christ has offered one single sacrifice and taken his place in heaven forever. In the Gospel, Jesus reveals the things that would happen at the end of time. How the Son of man will send his angels to gather his chosen ones from the ends of the earth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as we approach Christ the King Celebration, we are charged to live saintly lives. Since “No One knows the Day or the Hour,” the only medication to either Particular or General Judgment is preparedness. As we struggle on this pilgrim journey, we pray that the Holy Spirit guides our steps in time and space towards fulfilling the demands of the kingdom. Have a blessed week!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...