Court Orders Remand of PDP Chieftain Usman Okai in Kabba Correctional Centre

A Magistrate Court in Lokoja has ordered the detention of political activist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, at the Kabba Correctional Centre for two weeks.

The court issued the remand order following his appearance on Friday.

Okai had been transferred from Abuja to Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, for trial. A video obtained by Newsmen showed him at the court premises after his transfer.

Reports revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) had moved Okai to an undisclosed and reportedly unsafe location in Lokoja. His arrest was allegedly ordered by Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.