Sinking Manchester United To Overhaul Squad 

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has revealed that the club needs to sell players in order to sign new ones in the summer transfer window.

“Yes, we need to make some deals to make some deals, we know the situation with transfers at the club now,” Amorim explained.

Amorim’s admission comes as no surprise, given the club’s well-documented financial constraints. Manchester United’s desire to revamp their squad while navigating financial limitations means that departures are likely to precede arrivals.

The Portuguese manager’s comments provide a glimpse into the club’s transfer strategy, which appears to prioritize pruning the existing squad before adding new talent.

Amorim also hinted at the scope of the changes underway at Manchester United, extending beyond mere player transfers.

“We are changing a lot of things in our squad and the academy, we are working on a lot of things. We are preparing for next season, for sure,” he revealed.

As Manchester United fans await the summer transfer window with bated breath, Amorim’s comments serve as a reminder that the club’s transfer dealings will be shaped by financial realities.

While the prospect of new signings is exciting, the need to balance the books means that departures are an inevitable part of the process.