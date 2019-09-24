Court orders immediate release of Sowore

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The court made the order after saying on Tuesday that there was no order allowing Mr Sowore’s further detention before the court.

However, Mr Sowore is expected to deposit his international passport within 48 hours after his release and the court has ordered that his lawyer, Femi Falana, be responsible for producing him in court once he has been notified of the charge against him.

According to a statement made by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, “the order of court has expired. It has not been renewed and cannot be renewed in view of the motion ex-parte earlier withdrawn.

“The liberty of all Nigerians high or low, poor or rich is guaranteed by the constitution. It’s for this end that I’m of the view that the defendant ought to be released forthwith,” he added.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 for planning a nationwide protest, under the theme, #RevolutionNow.