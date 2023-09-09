Commonwealth Secretary-General in Gabon, Meets Bongo & Nguema

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, has been engaging with stakeholders in Gabon to understand their assessment of the current political situation in the country.

The Secretary-General, on a three-day fact-finding mission, met with General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the transitional president, who provided his overview of the political situation since the take-over on 30 August 2023. She also met with His Excellency Ali Bongo at his residence in Libreville on 7 September 2023.

She also engaged with members of civil society, political parties, Commonwealth High Commissioners and diplomats in the country. Her interactions will inform a report being prepared for Commonwealth member states.

The Secretary-General said:

“It is important to listen to everyone to get a balanced assessment of the situation before I prepare my report which will be shared with Commonwealth member countries”.