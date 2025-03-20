CNG Tanker Explosion in Abuja Leaves Six Dead, 25 Injured

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. A tanker explosion near Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday evening during the rush hour resulted in six deaths, 25 injuries, and 18 vehicles being severely damaged or burnt. The accident, caused by brake failure on a Dangote truck carrying Compressed Natural Gas canisters, led to collisions and a massive fire. Emergency responders, including the FRSC, Fire Service, Red Cross, and military, rushed to the scene. Four victims were burned beyond recognition, while the injured were taken to hospitals. The incident caused heavy traffic and left many stranded. Authorities have urged drivers to maintain their vehicles properly to prevent such tragedies in the future.

2. The Nigerian Senate has set up a nine-member panel to investigate Cameroon’s alleged illegal annexation of Nigerian Mangrove Islands and maritime territories. This move follows claims that Cameroon has taken over areas rich in oil and agricultural resources, displacing Nigerians and violating their rights. Senator Anekam Bassey raised the issue, highlighting that the islands were not included in the 2002 International Court of Justice ruling that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon. Lawmakers condemned Cameroon’s actions and called President Bola Tinubu to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty. The Senate tasked the investigative panel, led by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, to determine the truth within two months, involving relevant government agencies.

3. The Federal High Court in Abuja has lifted its earlier order preventing the Senate from suspending Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The ruling clears the way for the Senate’s disciplinary process against her. The suspension followed an altercation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over a seating dispute during a plenary session on 20 February. Despite a previous court order on 4 March blocking disciplinary action, the Senate proceeded to suspend her for six months on 6 March. At Wednesday’s hearing, the Senate’s legal team argued that the court’s previous order was vague and hindered legislative duties. The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that setting aside the order would not harm Akpoti-Uduaghan’s case and refused to nullify earlier proceedings. In response to her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a contempt notice against Senate leaders, warning of legal consequences for defying the court’s initial directive. The case is set for further hearings on 25 March.

4. The Federal Government has deployed 10,000 NSCDC operatives to protect critical infrastructure following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature. The decision follows political unrest in the state, including attempts to impeach Fubara, explosions at oil installations, and threats from Ijaw groups to disrupt oil production. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.) was appointed the state’s sole administrator for six months. However, the declaration has sparked widespread opposition.

The PDP organized labor, and some lawmakers argue that Tinubu’s action is unconstitutional, accusing him of undermining democracy. Critics, including former governor Nasir El-Rufai, warn of the dangers of suspending elected officials. The National Assembly is set to debate the legality of the emergency rule. Meanwhile, Fubara has vacated the Government House, and military presence has increased in the state capital.