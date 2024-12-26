Christmas Tragedy: Gas Explosion Kills One, Injures Three in Niger

A gas cylinder explosion at a vulcanizing shop in the Kpakungu area of Minna, Niger State, has claimed the life of an apprentice and left three others injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near the Kpakungu Centre Mosque while the shop owner and his apprentices were working.

According to an eyewitness, the cylinder suddenly exploded, scattering debris and producing intense heat that caused the fatality and injuries.

Attempts to contact the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, for comments were unsuccessful, as calls and messages were not returned at the time of this report.

