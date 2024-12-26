Christmas: Delta Gov Urges Nigerians to Prioritise National Interest 

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Nigerians to use the season of joy and goodwill typified by the Christian Festival of Christmas to reflect on the values of unity, peace, and selflessness and work for the country’s sustainable progress and development.

Governor Oborevwori made the call on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after the Christmas service at the Living Faith Church in Asaba.

The governor, who was joined at the Christmas service by his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and other family members, emphasized the need for citizens to place national interest above personal or sectional aspirations in order to foster sustainable progress and stability in the country.

Governor Oborevwori reminded Nigerians that the essence of Christmas laid in mutual selfless love, sacrifice, and the spirit of giving, as exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, and urged citizens to emulate the virtues in their daily lives, particularly during these challenging times.

He said: “I am very happy to celebrate this Christmas in Asaba. I don’t know if am the first Governor to do that. But last year, I celebrated the Christmas in my village and I said this year I will be celebrating it here in Asaba. Here is the capital and I need to celebrate it will all of you.

“I am happy to be here in this Christmas service. I want to assure Deltans that throughout this celebration, there shall be peace everywhere and I thank them for all the support they have given to this administration.

“I know that these are trying times, but I believe that 2025 shall be better than this year in Jesus’ name.

“I also know that there is crisis everywhere in the world but we are managing ours very well in Nigeria.

“The most important thing is that we are united and I believe that the major interest should be Nigeria, not personal interest.

“A lot of things have happened in the last few days. There is nowhere people don’t make mistakes. Where we have stampedes, we commiserate with them and their families over the losses. I pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

“Like I have said, 2025 will be a good year. It will be a year of consolidation and I pray for more unity in Delta State and in Nigeria in general.”

Earlier in his Christmas message titled “Understanding the purpose of the coming of Christ”, Pastor Samuel Johns of Living Faith Church, Asaba, said Christmas was all about the celebration of salvation, adding that Christ came to save mankind from their sins.

The cleric said Christ came to open a new chapter for the human race, to experience a new beginning, restore joy to mankind, bring peace to humanity, and restore divine presence to man.

He added that “Christ came to give us life at its best, to destroy the works of the devil, to restore the supernatural back to mankind and to give Christians what is due them”.

Pastor Johns also said for Christians to access the blessings of the coming of Christ, they must accept and believe Him as their Lord and personal Saviour, believe in the provisions of redemption and engage in the obedience of faith to His word.

