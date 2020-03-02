Chinese President, others make donations to support control of COVID-19

President Xi Jinping and other members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have come together to make donations to support the COVID-19 prevention and control work.

The meeting which took place last Wednesday, February 26 stressed the need for cooperation and communication with the World Health Organization and other relevant countries in sharing epidemic control experience and coordinating measures to safeguard public health security.

In his address, President Xi Jinping said, “the positive trend in preventing and controlling the epidemic is expanding and economic and social development is rapidly recovering, but the situation in Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan remains complex and grim, and the risk of a rebound of the epidemic in other regions cannot be overlooked.

“At this moment it is important to make unremitting epidemic containment efforts and accelerate all aspects of work in economic and social development”, he added.

While stressing the need for efforts to be made in saving and curing more patients that are severely ill and those with mild symptoms in a timely manner, Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to accurately grasp the epidemic as well as economic and social development situations to ensure winning the people’s war against the epidemic and achieving the goals of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and poverty alleviation.

The meeting demanded better protection measures for special venues such as the elderly care, childcare and mental health facilities where vulnerable groups of people are housed in enclosed premises.

“Protection should also be strengthened for people who work on the front line to battle the epidemic, those who have direct contact with medical waste, and those who provide service in enclosed premises”, he said.

However, resumption of work is expected to be carried out in a targeted, steady and safe manner and the prevention and control work in Beijing and other key provincial-level regions should be strengthened to resolutely block any possible source of infection.

Central Committee Party members in attendance include; Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng.