China Faces Mounting Deflation Risk as Tariff-Hit Exports Flood Domestic Market

China’s economy is navigating turbulent waters as U.S. tariffs choke off exports and force unsold goods to be redirected into its already saturated domestic market.

Though designed to mitigate short-term losses, this shift is deepening deflationary pressures and threatening long-term economic stability.

In recent months, Chinese authorities and major corporations have rallied to support exporters whose U.S.-bound shipments have been stifled by prohibitive tariffs. Tech giants like JD.com, Tencent, and Douyin (the Chinese counterpart to TikTok) are stepping in, offering platforms for these goods to reach local consumers. But this strategy has triggered unintended consequences: a wave of price slashing eroding profit margins and destabilizing the labor market.

JD.com, for instance, announced a ¥200 billion ($28 billion) initiative to help struggling exporters. The e-commerce firm launched a special category dedicated to goods originally meant for U.S. buyers, offering discounts as high as 55%. While this effort may help clear excess inventory, it’s also fueling an aggressive price war among domestic sellers, intensifying competitive pressures, and worsening deflationary trends.

China’s consumer price index (CPI), after barely staying positive through 2023 and early 2024, dipped into negative territory in February and March 2025. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), a key gauge of factory-level inflation, has declined for 29 consecutive months. In March alone, it dropped by 2.5% year-on-year, with projections for April suggesting an even deeper fall to 2.8%, according to Morgan Stanley.

The root of this challenge lies in U.S. trade policy. The Trump administration’s steep tariff hike raising levies on Chinese imports to a historic 145% has effectively locked many exporters out of their largest foreign market. In retaliation, China imposed tariffs, but the damage to bilateral trade was severe. Many Chinese exporters have had to halt production or divert shipments, leaving them scrambling for alternative revenue sources.

Though Chinese officials have framed the domestic market as a buffer against external shocks, the influx of diverted goods exacerbates supply gluts. As companies compete to offload unsold stock, consumer prices continue to drop. Goldman Sachs forecasts that China’s CPI will hover around 0% this year, while PPI is expected to contract by 1.6%, highlighting the risk of entrenched deflation.

Adding to the pressure, the U.S. recently ended its “de minimis” exemption, a rule allowing Chinese platforms like Shein and Temu to ship low-value goods to American consumers without paying tariffs. This change further squeezes small and medium-sized Chinese exporters, who now face rising costs, plummeting demand, and worsening cash flow.

The broader economic impact is significant. With over 16 million jobs tied to exports destined for the U.S., even modest disruptions have major implications for employment. Goldman Sachs estimates urban unemployment could average 5.7% in 2025, above the government’s 5.5% target. As margins shrink and orders dry up, businesses must make difficult choices: slash prices, cut jobs, or shutter operations altogether.

For many firms, selling in China isn’t about profit but survival. Moving goods at a loss may keep factories running and prevent layoffs, but it’s a short-term fix that doesn’t address underlying structural challenges. The longer export barriers remain, the greater the risk of companies’ insolvency, particularly in regions heavily dependent on trade with the U.S.

While Beijing’s efforts to redirect exports and stimulate domestic consumption reflect pragmatic policymaking, they also expose the fragility of China’s economic recovery. Without a significant rebound in global demand or a shift in trade policy, the country may find itself caught in a deflationary trap that could dampen investment, reduce consumer confidence, and prolong the path to sustainable growth.