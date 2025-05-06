Nigeria Faces Budget Blow as Global Oil Prices Dip Below $60: What It Means for the Economy

As global oil prices plunge below $60 per barrel, Nigeria’s fiscal stability is under serious pressure, threatening the feasibility of the federal and state governments’ ambitious 2025 budgets.

With total spending plans estimated at over ₦75 trillion, the federal government’s oil revenue projections may be significantly undermined unless crude prices rebound quickly or production scales up—neither of which looks likely in the short term.

Declining Oil Prices and Nigeria’s Revenue Crisis

The global oil benchmark of Brent crude recently slipped to around $60 per barrel, prompting economists and investors to reevaluate Nigeria’s ability to meet its budgetary obligations. This development is particularly alarming given that the 2025 national budget is built on a benchmark oil price of $75 per barrel and an optimistic production target of 2.06 million barrels per day. However, current output lags at approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, hindered by persistent oil theft, pipeline sabotage, and long-standing underinvestment in exploration and production.

Morgan Stanley and other major investment banks have already revised their oil price outlooks downward, with projections now hovering around $62.50 per barrel, far below Nigeria’s budget assumptions. If prices remain at these levels, the country faces a revenue shortfall that could balloon to ₦19.6 trillion, driving the overall fiscal deficit to a staggering ₦30.79 trillion, significantly higher than the initially projected ₦13 trillion.

Economic Ripple Effects on States and Oil Majors

State governments plan to spend over ₦25 trillion in 2025 and are equally dependent on oil revenues. With the federal government’s planned expenditure at ₦54.99 trillion, both tiers of government are caught in a tight squeeze. High borrowing may become the only viable option unless urgent reforms or alternative revenue streams are introduced.

Major oil companies are also feeling the pinch. In Q1 2025, Shell reported a 28% drop in adjusted earnings to $5.58 billion, citing weak energy prices and a $509 million tax-related charge in the UK. BP’s net profit slumped by 70% year-on-year to $687 million, while Chevron and ExxonMobil posted significant declines of 36% and 6% respectively. The overall message from these oil majors is clear: declining oil prices are shrinking profit margins and intensifying the need for cautious capital allocation.

Why Nigerian Crude Still Has a Chance

Despite the tough climate, Nigeria’s crude grades such as Bonny Light, Qua Iboe, and Forcados remain attractive on the global market. Analysts like oil expert Kelvin Adegbite point out buyers continue to pay premiums for Nigerian blends, particularly as OPEC+ plans to increase supply by 500,000 barrels per day from October 2024. The competitiveness of Nigerian crude could offer a silver lining, assuming demand remains robust and geopolitical tensions don’t derail global consumption patterns.

OPEC+ and Market Volatility

OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is attempting to strike a delicate balance between ensuring price stability and responding to increasing global demand. However, concerns over slowing growth in China and the Eurozone continue to cloud the demand outlook. Additionally, U.S. policy shifts and energy regulations remain unpredictable, injecting more volatility into a fragile market.

The Road Ahead: Budget Discipline or Financial Turmoil?

Nigeria now faces a critical juncture. While local refining projects such as the Dangote Refinery offer some promise of reducing import dependency and improving domestic value capture, they won’t immediately resolve the widening fiscal gap caused by falling oil prices. Without a rebound in crude prices or a significant production boost, Nigeria’s federal and state governments may need to rethink spending plans, cut non-essential projects, or seek alternative financing, likely at higher costs.

The current downturn in oil prices has exposed the vulnerabilities of Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy. While the federal and state governments remain optimistic about meeting their budget goals, falling crude prices, coupled with lower-than-expected output, could derail these plans. Without swift policy responses and structural reforms, Nigeria could be heading into yet another cycle of borrowing and austerity.