Chelsea Wins Conference League, Completes European Trophy Treble

Chelsea FC has been crowned champions of the UEFA Europa Conference League after coming from behind to triumph emphatically over Real Betis.

The English side becomes the first team to win all three tiers of European tournaments, following their victory at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw on Wednesday night.

What Happened?

Real Betis finished the first half leading 1–0, with a goal scored by Abde Ezzalzouli and assisted by Isco. Betis, which went defensive, could not repel the heavy attacking prowess of Chelsea, who levelled the score through Enzo Fernández’s brilliance.

The Blues scored again through Nicolas Jackson five minutes later to take a 2–1 lead. Cole Palmer assisted both goals. In the 83rd minute and in added time, Jadon Sancho and Moisés Caicedo helped Chelsea seal a perfect 4–1 victory.

What a season it has been for Chelsea, who, on the last day of the English season, secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League and have now added silverware to their campaign.

Enzo Maresca expressed his happiness after the season, describing it as a feat that will make the team stronger:

“Hopefully, it can be a starting point [toward further success in the future],” he said. “To build a winning mentality, you need to win games and competitions. For sure, the trophy we won tonight will make us better.

“But also, I’m very proud of the path, the journey, we have taken in the Premier League. That is the most difficult competition in the world. You need to be consistent over 38 games, and these players showed that.

“It’s why, after Nottingham Forest, my outburst was exaggerated. But over 38 games, you have to be consistent and with the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, it is something unbelievable.”