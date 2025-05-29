Super Eagles Defeat Black Stars of Ghana in the Unity Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated arch-rivals and West African neighbors, the Black Stars of Ghana, to claim the champion’s spot in the Unity Cup held at Brentford Stadium, England.

What Happened?

Just 20 minutes into the first half, Nigeria had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Cyriel Dessers and a horrendous own goal by the Black Stars of Ghana.

Fortunately for Ghana, they were able to reduce the deficit by scoring in the 70th minute, as the game ended 2-1.

The Unity Cup is one of the oldest rivalry matches between Nigeria and Ghana, first held in 2004. That 2004 triumph remains Nigeria’s only Unity Cup title—largely because no other editions followed. Until now.

Two decades later, the competition has been revived, rebranded, and expanded. The 2025 edition features four teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, a blend of African and Caribbean nations.

The inaugural edition, also hosted in London, featured Nigeria, Jamaica, and the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria emerged as the winners of the 2004 Unity Cup, defeating the other two nations 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.