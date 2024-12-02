Chelsea, Manchester United win Big to Close the Gap on Liverpool

Chelsea and Manchester United secured emphatic victories on Premier League Matchday 13 to narrow the gap on Liverpool.

Chelsea dominated Aston Villa with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring, bringing his tally to eight goals in 12 Premier League matches this season.

Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead in the 29th minute, showcasing a resurgence in form, and Cole Palmer sealed the win with a stunning long-range strike in the 83rd minute, earning the Blues three points and a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Manchester United delighted their fans with a resounding 4-0 triumph over a struggling Everton side at Old Trafford.

Under new manager Rúben Amorim, who has now achieved back-to-back victories in his first three matches, United delivered a performance reminiscent of their glory days. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each scored braces, propelling the team to a much-needed win.

Chelsea now sit in third place, level on points with second-placed Arsenal, while Manchester United climbed to ninth with 19 points after 13 games.

Chelsea players celebrating the Cole Palmer sublime.

Manchester United players in celebration mood following their emphatic victory

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...