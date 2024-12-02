Debt Recovery Mechanisms in Nigeria

Debt Recovery is the process of collecting outstanding debts from individuals, businesses, or organizations through negotiation, reminders, legal action, or debt collection agencies.

Debt recovery mechanisms include:

1. Letters of demand

2. Court judgments

3. Garnishee orders

4. Asset seizure

5. Debt collection agencies

6. Mediation/arbitration

7. Insolvency/bankruptcy proceedings

Court Procedures

Court procedures for debt recovery:

1. Filing a lawsuit

2. Serving summons

3. Default judgment

4. Trial

5. Judgment execution (garnishee, asset seizure)

6. Appeals

Enforcement of Judgments

1. Garnishee orders

2. Asset seizure/attachment

3. Sale of property

4. Installment payments

5. Contempt proceedings

6. International enforcement (foreign judgments)

Garnishee Proceedings, we shall stop here today and continue tomorrow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...