Debt Recovery Mechanisms in Nigeria

Debt Recovery is the process of collecting outstanding debts from individuals, businesses, or organizations through negotiation, reminders, legal action, or debt collection agencies.
Debt recovery mechanisms include:
1. Letters of demand
2. Court judgments
3. Garnishee orders
4. Asset seizure
5. Debt collection agencies
6. Mediation/arbitration
7. Insolvency/bankruptcy proceedings
Court Procedures
Court procedures for debt recovery:
1. Filing a lawsuit
2. Serving summons
3. Default judgment
4. Trial
5. Judgment execution (garnishee, asset seizure)
6. Appeals
Enforcement of Judgments
1. Garnishee orders
2. Asset seizure/attachment
3. Sale of property
4. Installment payments
5. Contempt proceedings
6. International enforcement (foreign judgments)
Garnishee Proceedings, we shall stop here today and continue tomorrow.