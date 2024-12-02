Liverpool compounds City’s struggles with their seventh winless streak

Manchester City endured their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, extending their winless run to seven matches, which includes six losses and a draw.

Cody Gakpo’s first-half goal, assisted by Mohamed Salah, gave Liverpool an early advantage. The Reds dominated the first half with 10 shots, four of which were on target, while City struggled to create chances, managing only three shots with none on target.

In the second half, City shifted tactics and registered seven attempts, two on target, but failed to find the back of the net. Liverpool capitalized on their opportunities, with Salah converting a late penalty to secure a 2-0 victory, earning the Reds three vital points and a clean sheet at Anfield.

With this win, Liverpool now holds a eleven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League standings.