Carabao Cup: Newcastle United Knocks Out Arsenal Following 4-0 Aggregate Win

Newcastle United knocked out Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to reach the final following a 2-0 victory in the second leg.

The Magpies had won by the same scoreline in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, finishing with a 4-0 aggregate score.

Jacob Murphy’s first-half goal and Anthony Gordon’s addition were enough to help Newcastle United edge the Gunners at St. James’ Park.

In his post-match interview, Mikel Arteta said it was painful not to get the team to Wembley, but they will recharge and go again:

“We are really hurting at the moment. We really wanted to take the team, the club, to Wembley again, and we put so much into it. Unfortunately, we could not deliver that.

I think we need to first digest this one because it’s a painful one, and tomorrow we’ll start to recharge.”

Newcastle will face the winner between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Carabao Cup.

