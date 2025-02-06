Boniface’s Late Brilliance Secures Bayer Leverkusen’s Win Over FC Köln

Bayer Leverkusen defeated FC Köln to reach the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal in a dramatic 120-minute encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen came from 2-0 down to level the score through Patrick Schick’s double and an equalizer before Victor Boniface’s late strike secured a 3-2 win after extra time.

Victor Boniface was close to joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr a few days ago, but the deal collapsed when Al Nassr opted for Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán.

He was reinstated into the team and has been impressive for his side, despite the deal not progressing.

