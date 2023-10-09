Captain Onome, Plumptre, miss out as NFF shortlist 22 for Olympic qualifiers

Randy Waldrum

The Nigeria Football Federation has shortlisted 22 players for the Super Falcons Olympic qualifier against Ethiopia billed for this month. The Federation made the update without naming a head coach that will spearhead the games. 

Captain Onome and Ashleigh Plumptre are the notable names to have missed the invite. Omorinsola and a few other players got their first invitation.

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday ((Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens.

The Falcons will travel to Addis Ababa on Wednesday 25th October while the return leg will be in Nigeria on Tuesday, 31st October.

