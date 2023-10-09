King kong Is that You?- Reactions to Kizz Daniel’s Bodyguard

Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard can best be described as a living Hulk! The humongous size of the bodyguard can send anyone to hiding, and you will have to think twice before talking to Kizz Daniel.

Artists and other renowned persons frequently hire personal bodyguards to keep them safe from violence and maintain crowd control.

A monster of a guy has been hired by the Afropop musician Kizz Daniel to serve as his bouncer, and the sight of him has driven trolls underground.

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer continues to come across as being overly protective when he was shown shoving a fan off the stage while performing.

Due to his meticulous attention to detail and extra effort put into his work, a video of the bouncer became viral online. A recent performance had Kizz Daniel singing his hit song, “Cough (Odo),” when an overly eager fan rushed to the stage to join him.

When the fan denied the bouncer’s initial attempt to just take him off, the security detail was left with the option of resorting to force.

It’s safe to say that Kizz Daniel is in Safe hands!

