Former Manchester United Winger Luis Nani Retires from Football

The 38-year-old Portuguese international made the announcement on his X page:

“The time has come to say goodbye. I have decided to finish my career as a professional player. It’s been an amazing ride, and I want to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career that lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!”

Nani began his professional career in his home country with Sporting CP in 2005, where he was noticed by Sir Alex Ferguson, who lured him to Manchester United in 2007. Despite spending 8 years at Old Trafford, he struggled to make a significant impact and was later loaned back to Sporting in 2015. While many believed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowed him, Nani proved himself when Ronaldo left for Real Madrid.

Before retiring, he played for several other clubs, including Fenerbahçe, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, Adana Demirspor, and Estrela da Amadora, where he played his final season this year.

He was also part of the Portuguese national team from 2006 to 2017, winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

With Manchester United and Sporting CP, he won domestic league titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and other trophies, accumulating 17 in total.

Sporting made a farewell message to their former captain, who scored 31 goals and registered 27 assists in 136 appearances in the green and white stripes.

“Ohhhh, here comes Nani… A football legend who will stay in our history forever.”