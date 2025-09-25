spot_img
CAN Backs Ladojaâ€™s Ascendancy, Predicts Peace for Ibadan

â€” By: Merit Ugolo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, has expressed confidence that the emergence of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan will usher in peace, progress, and prosperity for Ibadan Land.

In a goodwill message issued on Thursday in Ibadan, the state CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, commended Ladojaâ€™s exceptional qualities, describing him as a leader whose intelligence and experience have distinguished him over the years.

He congratulated the former governor, who is set to be crowned on Friday as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan Land.

The message obtained by The News Chronicle reads,Â “I therefore, on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter, wish to heartily congratulate you on your selection and approval.

“Stepping into this enviable throne is an exciting feat, and we are delighted that God gave you the great opportunity.

“It is our unwavering belief that the dedication, ability and resilience that got you to the throne will continue to serve you well as you move along your acknowledged paths of justice, fairness and equity.

“It is our supplication to God that you thrive on the challenges and joy this ascendancy of the throne brings your way,” the cleric said.

Akinyemiju also offered prayers for divine guidance and protection upon Ladoja as he takes on his new role.

Ladoja, apart from being a former governor, also represented Ibadan North-West in the Senate.

