DSS Arrests Kwara Monarch’s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and detained the wife of Oba Aliyu Alabi Yusuf, Arojojoye II, the traditional ruler of Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, on allegations of supporting terrorists through a Point of Sale (POS) business.

According to Sources, the monarch’s wife and his personal assistant are currently being held at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The wife is accused of running a POS outlet used for collecting ransom, while the aide allegedly helped distribute funds to criminal groups.

This arrest comes weeks after PRNigeria exposed a viral social media post claiming that Kwara monarchs, including the “King of Babanla,” were caught with N120 million linked to banditry.

That post turned out to be fake, as the photos were AI-generated and the Kwara Police dismissed the reports.

Despite the earlier denials, DSS officials confirmed that the monarch’s wife and aide were taken into custody.