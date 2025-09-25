Hunger: 55-Year-Old Man Accused of Stealing Vegetable Oil 

A 50-year-old staff member of Red Rocket Logistics, Mutiu Oyetunde, was on Thursday brought before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over allegations of stealing vegetable oil.

The News Chronicle gathered that Oyetunde is facing a charge of theft, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Musbau Lawal, informed the court that the incident occurred on January 28 at about 11:30 p.m. within the premises of the company.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully took litres of soya and vegetable oil valued at ₦747,550, the property of Red Rocket Logistics.

Lawal noted that the alleged offence violated Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Ruling on the bail application, Magistrate Olaolu Olanipekun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦300,000, with one surety in the same amount.

The magistrate further directed that the surety must be a close relative of the defendant. He adjourned the matter until December 2 for continuation of hearing.