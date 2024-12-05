CAF Award: Nnadozie Makes Final Shortlist for Player and Goalkeeper of the Year

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who also plays for Paris FC in France, has been shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Women’s Best Player of the Year award, as well as for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Nigerian international will compete with five other players in both categories.

The Super Falcons team is also among the final five contenders, set to face off against Morocco, Zambia, South Africa, and the Cameroon U-23 team.

In the Young Player of the Year category, 19-year-old Chiamaka Christabel Okwuchukwu of Rivers Angels and the Nigeria U-20 Women’s National Team have made the shortlist.

She will compete against other talented players in the category.

Christopher Musa Danjuma, head coach of Nasarawa Amazons and the U-20 Women’s National Team, has been shortlisted for the Best Coach category.

Last year, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala made history as the first Nigerians to claim the Men’s and Women’s Best Player awards in the same year. This year, history could repeat itself, with Ademola Lookman vying for the Best Men’s Player award and Chiamaka Nnadozie nominated in the Women’s category.

The award’s grand finale is scheduled to take place on 16 December 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

