Bauchi Governor Calls on Northern Traditional Rulers to Boost Healthcare Delivery

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged traditional rulers from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to develop strategies that will enhance healthcare service delivery across the region.

The governor made this appeal while opening the Quarterly Review Meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders’ Committee (NTLC) on Primary Healthcare Delivery, held on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Bauchi.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, Governor Mohammed expressed confidence that the meeting’s resolutions would lead to improved healthcare services.

The meeting aimed to assess progress in healthcare delivery and address existing challenges in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Governor Mohammed emphasized his administration’s commitment to the Abuja Declaration, which mandates a 25% budget allocation to the health sector.

He acknowledged the vital role of traditional and religious leaders in establishing over 300 primary healthcare centers across Bauchi State.

He also thanked NTLC members for choosing Bauchi as the venue for the meeting, expressing hope that the outcomes would further assist his government in enhancing healthcare services.

The governor highlighted the state’s efforts to increase vaccine acceptance, improve immunization coverage, and strengthen other healthcare initiatives.

Governor Mohammed also praised development partners for their contributions to addressing health sector challenges and called for continued support.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to consolidating health interventions to improve citizens’ well-being.

Professor Pate commended the partnership between traditional institutions, religious leaders, and government initiatives, particularly in rural areas.

He also lauded Governor Mohammed’s contributions, pledging that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to back initiatives that strengthen primary healthcare services.

