Should Putin Rescue Ukraine from Trump to Win One or Two Nobel Peace Prize(s)?

God will likely award a Nobel peace prize to Putin, the media house(s), and ambassadors that may relay it; then we should also consider nominating Putin at a human level. What kind of an ally will falsely accuse and start trade war with a neighbor and ally like Canada; largely abandoned allies like Europe; then trying to rob the weakest ally while spineless Europe+ barely speaking up, let alone act? The U.S is increasingly becoming a non-trustworthy ally and we cannot blame it all on Trump, considering the countless top officials that echo and bid for Trump’s greedy and arrogant demands, while millions of other Americans cheer or are silent. The word Trump in my title is just a bait, but the U.S. and the world are increasingly guilty. The demands of Ukraine’s rare earth are terrible, but how media houses echo a price tag of 500 billion dollars is sadly misleading or a blatant lie.

It is a very difficult situation to ask Putin to rescue a country that is killing Russians, but Putin should understand He largely has the upper hand and that war has to end even without Trump. It is far beyond the campaign promise, Trump cannot continue spending billions on Ukraine, so even Turkey or poor Gambia can lead a negotiation that Ukraine may accept, knowing they have a lot less options on the fighting route. So, if Putin publicly condemns the U.S. trying to ‘rob’ Ukraine’s resources, that it is dangerous for any country to be allowed to turn gifts or grants into loans. China and many countries may agree. Besides how Ukraine needs such resources to rebuild, the U.S. having access to such resources will mean more hunting power against Russia, China, Iran, etc. So, these countries have multiple reasons to help Ukraine. Standby against your own hurt?

We lambasted the mainstream media long before Trump entered politics and calling them ‘fake media.’ The irony is media houses that lean against Trump are sometimes fooled by Trump. You cannot claim those resources are worth 500 billion dollars today and in a hundred or thousand years. Trump wants an endless deal, and when you echo a lie like that value, you are helping the greedy Americans who want to overturn grants into loans… Resources can change value within months. Just like no one can put a value on Saudi oil from now to even a hundred years, you cannot know what Ukraine’s resources are worth from now till a thousand or more years. I think Biden and even Congress should also openly accept what was not loan and condemn these attempted robberies against a desperate leader.

Although President Zelensky is openly resisting, I think Europe should condemn the u.s Robberies because Russia never made such demands. I am now more convinced that questionable Putin may have more love for Ukraine than Trump or even the rest of Europe? Putin should address not just Zelensky but the people of Ukraine: ‘Yes we have differences, yes we are at war because you choose a terrible ally, but can you ask what kind of an ally will mentally rob the resources of a suffering ally with lies, backtracking, and as condition to help end the war? This is an opportunity to help heal wounds and Ukraine or any country to stop banking on the U.S or any country more than God or truth. The corruption in Ukraine is admitted by even u.s and Europe, that it is worse than Russia and many African countries. The karma of corruption is terrible because it is often hard to rescue or worse. Besides tackling corruption, the accusations of ethnic suppression of Russian-speaking folks in Ukraine must end. Normalized internal Oppression is bad and will often warrant external intervention as hard rescue.

The world must be seen from the lenses of ch.103, not country by country or cultures and religions. Although the u.s is far from perfect, any of you Arab+ nations that want to normalize oppression and forbid the practising of the later parts of ch.103 even on words and patience on personal issues will mean God to allow questionable u.s or xyz as hard rescue. The world is about conscience above cultures, religions, and even government laws. I have many things I wish God helps me with, but sometimes we must sacrifice for others or risk being counted among the lost as per ch.103. So let the media houses publish and echo me. Let Trump back off from his greedy positions beyond Ukraine. In 2016, Trump openly said: ‘Frankly, I am rich due to greed, and now want to be greedy for Americans [or just richest Americans…]’

The greedy Americans shouted yeahhh! Without asking what level and the world couldn’t guess? Who it meant in term one versus two? Who knew it means lying that Canada or xyz charges us 25%, so let us charge them 25% tariffs. It sounds good until you discover what percentage was at zero, five, ten, to twenty-five percent; and who starts across the board tariffs? Who knew it means resource rich Canada must be pressured to join U.S, seize Panama canal, Greenland, Gaza Strip, resources of Ukraine, and what and/or where is next? We are not allowed to bully a weak, pretty woman, but who undresses quickly in fear to blame Diddy or Epstein may enjoy double robbery or sad memories.

So bullying a whole country is one discussion, but countries that submit to Trump can start blaming themselves. In term one, matriarchal Europe cave-in to Trump regarding Iran for money, but they could have resisted for a few or four years and Trump would have retreated or have a bad economy to never dream of running for election again. Now Europe+ is facing the monster they fed and I am calling the Russia they fear to rescue Ukraine. Well, God is working, but may He help a lot more because I wish for more personal blessings, but how will the people of Gaza, West Bank, Ukraine, etc, feel if I ignore a few hours to help them? No! I mean shame on the Arab world for record enriching u.s not just in Trump’s first term, but MBS of Saudi Arabia is reportedly pledging six hundred billion dollars to help Trump and greedy Americans?

I wonder if it is fear of the U.S., Israel, Iran, etc? It could be just greed, or how they still ‘neglect the poor’ around the world? Invest one hundred billion dollars on Foshib, as per my article ‘Repentance routes…’ You embolden Trump and Trump emboldens Israel? So the West Bank is seeing Israeli Tanks like or worse than they did 20 years ago due to Hamas or who provoked them? ‘Provoke’ may exist, but can we use it to rape in pain or just the woman who let us for joy? ‘Provoke’ they claim against even the West Bank? ‘Provoke’ in Ukraine can now be known in the peace talks of Trump and anyone who truly loves peace. I strongly condemn Trump on many things, but I also condemn the warmongers of Europe who literally said: ‘We will reject even a great deal if we are not invited’? Lord protect us from fear, greed, and arrogance, including those who suffer those terrible diseases. May God bless me a lot more to satisfaction and bless me through show love Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.