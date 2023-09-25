BREAKING: Tight Security as Lagos Tribunal Delivers Judgement Today 

Security has been beefed up at the Roseline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, as the Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal is set to deliver judgement in petitions challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the state in the March 18 poll, Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, filed the petitions.

Security operatives took over the main entrance of the courthouse, screening journalists, lawyers and others before they could gain entrance.

Securing operatives prevented a number of people from entering the premises.

Adediran, in his petition, alleged that the governor presented a forged West African School Certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He added that APC did not comply with the Electoral Act when nominating Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Rhodes-Vivour, in his petition, also challenged the eligibility of Hazmat to contest on the grounds that he allegedly renounced his Nigerian citizenship and swore allegiance to the United States of America.

